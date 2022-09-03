Loan waivers for industrialists should be called 'rabdi': CM Baghel

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM to meet Amit Shah, to discuss GST impact on state resources
Chhattisgarh minister Deo's gaffe embarrasses Congress; BJP hits out at CM
Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks GST compensation for 10 more years
No loan waivers for 40% eligible farmers in three key states: Nabard study
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday countered Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's criticism of 'revdi' or culture of freebies by stating that waiver of loans of big industrialists should then be called 'rabdi'.
Both revdi and rabdi are types of sweets.
Speaking at the inauguration of the new district of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Baghel said people should understand the Bharatiya Janata Party's intentions.
"When the Congress government in Chhattisgarh procures rice at Rs 2,500 from farmers, gives Rs 7,000 to (landless) labourers, gives 35 kg of rice to the poor, halves electricity bill for consumption of up to 400 units and provides free education, they (BJP) call it revdi (freebies)," he said.
"When we waive the loans of farmers you call it revdi, but when the loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of top ten industrialists gets written off, then it is not revdi, it is milk cake. It is rabdi," the CM said.
If the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh again "by mistake", it would never pay Rs 2,500 for paddy, nor would it halve electricity bills, Baghel claimed.
The BJP seeks votes in the name of cow but opposes the Chhattisgarh government's cow dung procurement scheme, Baghel alleged.
At the event, he performed ground breaking ceremony for infrastructure works worth Rs 540 crore in the new district, which would be state's 30th.
Later in the day, he inaugurated Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) as the 31st district at a function in Khairagarh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 21:51 IST