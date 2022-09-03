Security arrangements in place for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan: Police

-
ALSO READ
Congress to hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on Aug 28 in Delhi
Rs 920-cr transit corridor at Delhi's Pragati Maidan opens after 3-yr delay
Ramlila committees in Delhi to pay less rent for venues: BJP leaders
Bengaluru Idgah Maidan row: Hindu organisations call for bandh on July 12
J&K Police chief visits Amarnath cave shrine, takes stock of arrangements
-
Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress' protest on Sunday, officials said.
The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday.
According to police, paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police at the venue for the rally and metal detectors will also be placed at the entry points of the ground.
"Due to a protest call by the Indian National congress at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, some stretches around the venue shall observe road closure," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday.
It advised commuters to avoid some stretches that will remain closed due to the rally.
Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market will remain closed, the advisory read.
Congress leaders held press conferences in 22 cities across the country early this week and gave a "Dilli Chalo" call for its ''Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally'' at Ramlila Maidan on September 4. The rally will be addressed by senior Congress leaders, including the party's former president Rahul Gandhi.
In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi had said the biggest problems facing the country today are unemployment, inflation and growing hatred.
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the Centre has been "misusing the CBI and ED" to "silence the Opposition" but the party will continue to raise its voice against the rising inflation and imposition of GST on essential food items.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 21:46 IST