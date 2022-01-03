Karnataka govt likely to announce more Covid containment measures this week

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Will resolve Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Krishna project disputes: CM Bommai
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka sticks to implementing Mekedatu project, Congress backs BJP govt
K'taka CM in Delhi on 2-day visit to discuss state issues with ministers
-
Faced with fresh COVID-19 threats, the Karnataka government is considering more containment measures to control the spread of the virus and the state cabinet is likely decide in this regard, later this week after consulting experts.
The government has already imposed containment measures like "night curfew" from 10 PM to 5 AM, since December 28 till January 7 morning, to control the spread.
"We are monitoring both COVID and Omicron situation, it is spreading at a very fast phase in the country, in the state and in neighbouring states, so we need to have a discussion with experts. In this regard I will have a discussion with experts tomorrow evening," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, the cabinet during its meeting on Thursday will discuss the situation in the state and the measures that need to be put in place, and decide on certain long term measures.
"Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people," he further said, calling on the citizens to show self- control by following the COVID guidelines.
Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases over the last five days, with daily figures crossing the 1,000 mark.
This even as 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 76.
Noting that vaccination drive for 15-18 year-old children is beginning today across the state, the Chief Minister said, the government plans to make this an widespread drive as the aim is to bring youngsters within the "Corona safety circle".
"The drive is being held at schools, where children between these age groups are being vaccinated, on the basis of their identity and Aadhaar cards," he said, requesting for cooperation from students, parents, teachers and health workers.
Responding to a question on Congress organising the Mekedatu padayatra (march) from January 9, amid COVID restrictions, Bommai said, "let's see I'm observing what they are doing. In tomorrow's meeting we will discuss the general behaviour that needs to be followed, and it will be applicable to everyone, not only to them."
The Congress is organising the march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, covering a distance of over 100 km, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU