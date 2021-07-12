Karnataka sticks to implementing Mekedatu project, Congress backs BJP govt

-
Karnataka Home Minister
Basavaraj Bommai on Monday reffirmed that the state will not stop the Mekedatu drinking water project across Cauvery river, which is opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
The opposition Congress in the State said it would stand with the government if it performs the groundbreaking ceremony.
"We have already submitted the Detailed Project Report to the Central Water Commission.This project is related to utilising the additional water for drinking purpose.Karnataka has every right to commission this project," Bommai said in a statement.
"There is no reason to stop the Mekedatu drinking water project. We will certainly implement it," he added.
According to Bommai, already an order related to the Cauvery water sharing has come, which has given guidelines on how and when the Cauvery water should be released for Tamil Nadu.
Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar extended his support to the Mekedatu project.
"Let the government do the 'Bhumi Puja' for Mekedatu project tomorrow itself, we stand with the government," Shivakumar said in a statement.
Stating that Tamil Nadu will keep on creating controversies with regard to Mekedatu even after 100 years, Shivakumar wondered why the BJP government was not using its status of "double engine government" at the Centre and the state to finish the project.
He even promised to keep aside all political issues and stand with the government.
Shivakumar said "All political parties of Tamil Nadu have a common agenda of opposing the Mekedatu project.Their agenda will remain same even after 100 years.'
"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa needs political will power to take up the Mekedatu project," the state Congress chief said.
"It's our money, our place and our water.Tamil nadu has no say on this," he added.
Stating that Mekedatu project comes under Kanakapura assembly constituency, which he represents, Shivakumar said the water will be used for Bengaluru and for electricity generation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
