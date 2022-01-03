DRDO's Covid-19 hospital to restart in Varanasi as cases rise sharply

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of milk plant in Varanasi today
PM Modi to inaugurate several projects worth Rs 870 cr in Varanasi today
DRDO to build indigenous defence system to reduce import dependence
Banaras: Multiple imaginations
PM Modi's Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham
-
With a sharp rise in the Covid cases in Varanasi and neighbouring districts in the past few days, officials have contacted the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to restart its temporary Covid hospital in the city.
Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said, "The Covid-19 situation is still under control and there is no need for panic. But, as the figures of Covid-19 cases have started increasing in Varanasi and surrounding districts, we have intensified the efforts for reviving all arrangements which had helped in tackling the second wave."
He said, "The DRDO officials have also been contacted to operationalise the temporary Covid hospital with ICU facilities at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University as a precautionary measure. The DRDO's team will be in the city by Tuesday."
The 500-bed DRDO temporary hospital -- which was named Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital -- was started for Covid patients at the amphitheatre ground in May 2021 to meet the increased demand of the requirement of the ICU beds as many critical Covid-19 patients needed level-2 and level-3 facilities. The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) specialists, doctors, nursing and other medical staff, had been moved from across the country on a war footing to run the hospital in coordination with BHU and the civil administration.
This facility of DRDO was closed after June 16, 2021, after the requirement of level-3 facilities decreased.
The commissioner further said, "The Covid-19 vaccine first dose coverage in Varanasi district is 95 per cent while the average of four districts in the division is 80 per cent. Now, focus is on mobilising people, who have taken first dose, to get their second dose also."
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU