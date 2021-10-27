Karnataka govt raises dearness allowance from 21.5% to 24.5%

The government has announced increasing the dearness allowances of its employees and pensioners from the existing 21.5 per cent to 24.5 per cent with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

"The government is pleased to enhance the rates of payable to the employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 21.50 per cent to 24.50 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," according to a government order.

The order would apply to full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work charged employees on regular time-scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

