Over 400 Delhi Metro station gates gradually reopened since June 7: DMRC

More than 400 gates at stations across the network have been gradually reopened since June 7 when services were resumed last after improvement in the coronavirus situation, an official said on Tuesday.

The network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the NoidaGreater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

Metro services were suspended for several weeks in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in the capital. It was first imposed on April 19, and successively extended by the city government. The services had run partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services.

The resumed services from June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved pandemic situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Following the relaxations in norms by authorities, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from July 26, with still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

However, due to social distancing and other Covid norms, crowding at stations has been an issue, and many commuters had been appealing to the on social media to reopen more gates at stations post the improvement in coronavirus situation in the city.

"When services resumed second time on June 7 this year, we had opened with 257 gates for use. By end of July, we added 75 more gates, so a total of 332 were reopened," a senior official said on Tuesday.

On reopening of gates, the official said, this is a continuous process based on ground assessment, handling of crowd and to ensure their better facilitation and convenience in the long run.

"By end September, we had added 82 more gates, so a total of 414 gates have been reopened. The Delhi Metro has over 671 gates at its stations across the network," the official said.

