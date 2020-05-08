Karnataka govt takes U-turn, deploys trains to take migrant workers home

On Thursday, the government wrote to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha seeking consent for receiving the workers, official sources said. In separate letters, the state principal

revenue secretary asked his counterparts to give in principle nod for movement of special trains everyday, starting Friday.

Taking a U-turn, the has decided to deploy special trains from Friday to send back stranded migrants to their natives and sought approval of receiving states for the process, days after it abruptly withdrew a request sent to the Railways.