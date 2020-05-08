Karnataka govt takes U-turn, deploys trains to take migrant workers home

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 and the migrant mess: Here's all that happened
Covid-19: 'Not an expert body' on lodging, feeding migrant workers, says SC
Lockdown: Govt may soon allow courier, parcel services to function
Covid-19: Migrant workers protest across India, demand to be sent back home
Spain reports 849 deaths in 24 hrs; lockdown tightened across countries
-
revenue secretary asked his counterparts to give in principle nod for movement of special trains everyday, starting Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU