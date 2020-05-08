JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

A first: Shramik train with 1,050 leaves from Delhi railway station
Business Standard

Karnataka govt takes U-turn, deploys trains to take migrant workers home

On Thursday, the government wrote to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha seeking consent for receiving the workers

Topics
Coronavirus | migrant workers | Lockdown

Agencies  |  Bengaluru 

A migrant wearing a protective mask boards a train to Jharkhand, during the nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar. Photo: PTI
A migrant wearing a protective mask boards a train to Jharkhand, during the nationwide lockdown. Photo: PTI

Taking a U-turn, the Karnataka government has decided to deploy special trains from Friday to send back stranded migrants to their natives and sought approval of receiving states for the process, days after it abruptly withdrew a request sent to the Railways.

On Thursday, the government wrote to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha seeking consent for receiving the workers, official sources said. In separate letters, the state principal
revenue secretary asked his counterparts to give in principle nod for movement of special trains everyday, starting Friday.

First Published: Fri, May 08 2020. 01:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU