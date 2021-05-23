Karnataka halts inoculation for 18-44 age group due to vaccine shortage

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka minister Sudhakar urges Centre for more Covid vaccines for state
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
No shortage of Covid vaccine in state, says Karnataka Health Minister
-
COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been halted in Karnataka, with the state government categorically saying the vaccines for the beneficiary category are "currently not available".
However, the notification issued by Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekhar, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Karnataka, said the "identified state COVID front line workers, vulnerable group and priority groups" within the 18-44 years age group, will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers.
Regarding the inoculation of the 45 years and above age group, the notification said the registration for COVISHIELD vaccines will be open online in urban areas and onsite in rural areas for the first dose, and beneficiaries can walk-in to their nearest COVID vaccination center for the second dose.
Meanwhile, the state said that the COVAXIN vaccine is not currently available for the first dose of the 45 and above age group also, but the SMS will be sent to beneficiaries due for their second dose. "Beneficiaries should visit the designated COVID vaccination center mentioned in the SMS," the notification said.
Earlier, the vaccination for people below 45 years was halted on May 20 except for some categories of frontline workers.
However later, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will resume from May 22.
"State government-identified frontline workers and priority groups will be vaccinated first," he had tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU