Karnataka records 973 fresh coronavirus cases, sees 15 fatalities

Karnataka on Monday reported 973
new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,48,228 and death toll to 37,293, the health department said. The day also saw 1,324 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,92,517. Bengaluru Urban recorded 264 new cases as the city saw 261 discharges and three deaths. Active cases stood at 18,392. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.54 per cent.
Three deaths each were reported from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Udupi, while one each from Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (1).
After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the highest number of new cases at 193, Udupi 98, Hassan 74 and Mysuru 73. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,37,550, followed by Mysuru 1,75,952 and Tumakuru 1,19,220. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,14,220, followed by Mysuru 1,72,618 and Tumakuru 1,17,475. Cumulatively a total of 4,33,45,881 samples have been tested, of which 1,51,219 were tested on Monday alone.
