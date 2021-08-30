Goa coronavirus update: 59 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 59 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Goa coronavirus update: 90 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; 72 recoveries
Goa coronavirus update: 110 new Covid-19 infections, 90 recoveries
Goa coronavirus update: 101 Covid-19 cases, active tally dips below 1,000
Gujarat sees 22 Covid-19 cases, 25 recoveries; 349,099 people vaccinated
Gujarat sees 23 Covid-19 cases, 21 recoveries; 373,452 people vaccinated
-
The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,73,850 on Monday with the addition of 59 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 59 recoveries, an official said.
The toll in the state stands at 3,198 and the number of people discharged so far is 169,769, leaving it with 883 active cases, he said.
With 3,966 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,03,513, the official added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,850, new cases 59, death toll 3198, discharged 169769, active cases 883, samples tested till date 12,03,513.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU