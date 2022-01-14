Karnataka reports 28,723 new Covid-19 cases, 20,121 in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
-
Karnataka on Friday reported 28,723 new cases of COVID-19, including 20,121 in Bengaluru, as it recorded the highest number of tests since the beginning of the pandemic at over two lakh.
There were 14 new fatalities (Bengaluru - seven), the Health Department said in a bulletin.
"Highest testing since the beginning of pandemic with 2.21 lakh tests today," State Health and Medical Education Mnister K Sudhakar tweeted on Friday.
Positivity rate stood at 12.98 per cent in the State, where there were 1,41,337 active cases, including close to 1.01 lakh in the city.
Sudhakar said although the cases are increasing by the day, only about five to six per cent are getting hospitalised.
"However, it is a matter of concern that nursing staff are getting infected. So we should not be complacent as it may overwhelm our health infrastructure", he said.
Experts have opined that the third wave in the State may peak by February first week and start receding by third or fourth week of next month, according to him.
Noting that week-end restrictions have been enforced from last week, the Minister said: "We can't expect the infection to reduce in seven days. In the first two waves we needed at least 14 days to break the chain. It is lesser in this wave, but the infection is spreading 5-6 times faster".
"We will get to see the result of week-end curfew in the next few days", Sudhakar added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU