Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) HD Kumaraswamy said that his party won't support the anti-conversion Bill, which the government intends to implement in the Assembly.

"Our party clearly opposes this Bill (Anti-Conversion Bill) and all our legislators attending the session are vehemently opposing it," Kumaraswamy said.

While speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Karnataka's former CM said, "The Bill is unnecessary in the state."

Leader of Opposition in assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that the anti-conversion law is being brought to target a particular religion.

The 10-day winter session of the Assembly session began at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 13 and will continue till December 24.Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah, said, "There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let the government take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth and nail."

However, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there is no need for anybody to live in fear due to this bill.

Belagavi Bishop Derek Fernandes, has slammed the Karnataka's government's proposed anti-conversion bill, terming it a hate campaign against Christians.

"I was saddened to read that one of the ministers affirmed it to be against Christians. I would say it is a hate campaign that has to be avoided at any cost," Fernandes told ANI.The Bishop asked how the state government could put restrictions on his freedom to profess and propagate his religion which is enshrined in the constitution.

Fernandes said that the bill needs to define terms like "conversion" and "allurement".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)