Karnataka reports 55 coronavirus deaths in a day, toll crosses 11,000-mark

With 55 patients succumbing to the infection in a day, Karnataka's Covid death toll rose to 11,046 till date since the pandemic broke in the southern state on March 8.
"3,146 new Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the state's Covid tally to 8,12,784, including 68,161 active cases, while 7,33,558 recovered so far, with 7,384 discharged in a day," said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.
Bengaluru registered 1,612 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,30,862, including 43,760 active cases, while 2,83,300 recovered so far, with 4,457 discharged during the last 24 hours.
With 23 dying in the last 24 hours, the city's death toll rose to 3,801 till date.
Among the districts across the state, Tumakuru reported 189 new cases, Hassan 129 and Hassan 127, while 265 were discharged from Tumakuru, Hassan 231, Shivamogga 192, Ballari 186 and Dakshina Kannada 161.
Of the 939 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 416 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 61 in Ballari, 44 in Hassan, 41 in Chamarajanagar and 31 in Kalaburagi.
Out of 86,154 tests conducted in a day, 24,256 were through rapid antigen detection and 61,898 through RT-PCR method.
"Positivity rate for the day was 3.68 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.74 per cent," added the bulletin.
--IANS
fb/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
