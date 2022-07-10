Karnataka reports 942 new Covid cases in a day; active count at 6,898

-

Karnataka on Sunday reported 942 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections to 39,79,021, the State Health Department said.
The department in its daily COVID-19 bulletin said 737 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,32,000 till date. Active cases stood at 6,898.
Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 831 while there were 30 cases in Mysuru, 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Belagavi and Kolar and 10 in Udupi.
There were zero infections and fatalities in 11 districts of the State. The positivity rate for the day was 4.20 per cent, the department said.
As many as 22,403 tests were conducted, those included 17,210 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.
There were 3,329 people who were inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 11.27 crore so far, the department said.
