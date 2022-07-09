Gujarat sees 668 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally crosses 4000-mark

on Saturday reported 668 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,37,375, while the remained unchanged at 10,948, a state health department official said.

The recovery count rose by 515 to touch 12,22,381, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,046, up from 3,893 a day earlier, he said.

Ahmedabad reported 258 new cases, Surat 99, Vadodara 61, Bhavnagar 35 and Gandhinagar 46, among other districts, he added.

A government release said 44,053 persons received COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in to 11.18 crore.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli district in the adjoining Union Territory of DNH, Daman and Diu has five active cases, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,37,375, new cases 668, 10,948, discharged 12,22,381, active cases 4,046, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)