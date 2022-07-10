Macao to shut casinos for a week amid Covid rise, allows essential services

-
ALSO READ
US sues casino tycoon Steve Wynn for acting as agent for Chinese govt
Nokia India sales fall 15% to 250 million euro in December quarter
Karnataka HC lifts online gaming ban, big relief for fantasy sports
Nokia says revenue and margins to rise this year as turnaround gathers pace
Nokia wins 4G/5G dispute, OPPO, OnePlus banned in Germany: Report
-
The Asian gambling centre of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday and largely restrict people to their homes as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks.
All businesses have been ordered to shut except for supermarkets and others providing essential services. Residents must stay home unless they need to go out, such as for food shopping or to work in a sector deemed essential.
Macao, a semi-autonomous Chinese region like nearby Hong Kong, is facing its first sizeable outbreak of the pandemic. The city of 680,000 people recorded 93 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the ongoing outbreak to 1,467.
The former Portuguese colony has been following a version of China's zero-COVID strategy, locking down buildings that have cases and conducting repeated rounds of mass testing to find and isolate infected individuals.
Authorities warned that police would be patrolling the streets and violators would face penalties, according to Macao media reports. Anyone going out must wear a mask, with adults required to use an N95 or equivalent one.
The measures, announced Saturday, expand on restrictions that have been in place since June 23.
The earlier order closed hair salons, gyms, cinemas, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues and banned dining in restaurants, limiting them to takeout or delivery.
Macao's economy is heavily dependent on its casinos and related businesses, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Revenue from gambling recovered somewhat last year but is still far below pre-pandemic levels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU