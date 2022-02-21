Karnataka: Security up after Bajrang Dal activist 'murdered' in Shivamogga

-
A 23-year-old Bajarang Dal activist was allegedly stabbed to death in this district headquarters town, police said Monday, as the administration clamped prohibitory orders and announced a holiday for schools and colleges.
Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony, they said.
The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row.
However, the reason behind the Sunday killing is not immediately known.
After the incident, some supporters of the deceased man came out on the streets and vented their anger. Television footage showed them pelting stones but it was not clear what their target was.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim's family. He said the police have got vital clues and would soon arrest those behind the incident.
A 23-year-old youth has been killed. Such incidents should not happen. Police have got the clue and surely they (the accused) will be arrested soon. I appeal to people to maintain calm, Jnanendra told reporters.
Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R told reporters that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the town and orders have been given to shut all the schools and colleges.
Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. Already section 144 has been clamped in the entire city. So, we have announced a holiday for the schools and colleges, Selvamani said.
Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a taskforce has been formed to track down the criminals behind the incident.
"Our priority is to find them out and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally," Prasad told reporters.
