Sheena Bora case: SC notice to CBI, Maha govt on Indrani Mukerjea bail plea

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the CBI and the Maharashtra government on bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.
A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and P S Narasimha issued notice to the CBI and the state government Mukerjea's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order of November 16, 2021, denying her bail.
Issue notice. Returnable in two weeks, the bench said.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Mukerjea, currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.
She had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case.
Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.
Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.
Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship.
Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.
His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.
