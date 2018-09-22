Karnataka ties up with Uber to train taxi drivers under 'Airavata' scheme

Karnataka has roped in global taxi aggregator as its training partner for the 'Airavata' scheme under which around 4,500 taxi drivers belonging to backward sections will be identified and trained to make them self-employable.

Under the scheme, the state will provide a financial grant of Rs 500,000 to each identified beneficiary from the scheduled cast and scheduled tribe community which will help them to buy taxi for joining the fleet of taxi aggregators. Apart from this grant, the state will also facilitate training in various inter-personal communications and gender sensitivity issues through the private partner.

"With Uber, we want to ensure economic opportunities for people belonging to backward sections in tier-II and tier-III cities. As the government is providing the seed capital to buy the vehicle, this will definitely translate into higher money at hand for those people who avail the scheme," said Priyank Kharge, Minister for of Karnataka said.

The government has earmarked Rs 2.25 billion for this scheme and will disburse around Rs 50 million initially for its implementation.

Under the agreement with Uber, the taxi aggregator will train 500 identified beneficiaries who will join its fleet in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubli after the training.

" is committed to equip all sections of society with the resources to chart their entrepreneurial journey on the app. This partnership is a step in that direction," said Pradeep Parameswaran, president of India & South Asia said.

Karnataka is also mulling to tie up with other taxi aggregators in coming months under this scheme. "We are in talks with all players. Our partnership is open to all. We want to ensure the visible impact on the economic status of the beneficiaries under this scheme," Kharge said.