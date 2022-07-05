Karnataka: Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

-
Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said.
Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel.
Police have launched a vigorous search to trace the killers.
Learning about the incident, the Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.
Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said. They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there.
Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.
