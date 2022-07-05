SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight diverted to Karachi, say DGCA officials

-
SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi on Tuesday as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said.
This is the sixth such incident on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating all the six incidents.
The Boeing 737 Max aircraft that was heading from Delhi to Dubai started showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air, the officials said.
Therefore, the plane was diverted to Karachi, they said.
When an inspection was done at the Karachi airport, no visual leak was observed from the left tank, officials noted.
In a statement, SpiceJet said, “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.
"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," it said.
