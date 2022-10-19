JUST IN
Multilingual guides, special app should help foreign tourists: Om Birla
India's domestic passenger volume rose 65% to 10 mn in September: DGCA
Lumpy widespread among cows: HC, asks Maha response on plea seeking policy
Purchasing, bursting of firecrackers in Delhi will be punishable: Rai
PCB urges ACC for emergency meeting after Shah says no to playing in Pak
Major terror attack averted as 20 kg IED defused in Jammu-Kashmir
UGC seeks report from university on brawl between Indian, Nigerian students
Mukesh Ambani purchases beach-side Palm Jumeirah villa in for Dubai $163 mn
PM Modi announces 4th 'Positive Indigenisation List' of 101 defence items
Heavy rain to lash Karnataka for five days, IMD issues yellow alert
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Multilingual guides, special app should help foreign tourists: Om Birla
Business Standard

Kashmir a 'separate country' in Class 7 exam in Bihar govt school

A question paper in a Bihar government school termed Kashmir as a "separate country" triggering a political war in the state

Topics
Kashmir | Bihar | govt schools

IANS  |  Patna 

Kashmir
PTI Photo

A question paper in a Bihar government school termed Kashmir as a "separate country" triggering a political war in the state.

The question was asked to the students of Class 7 last week in the minority dominant Araria, Purnea and Kishanganj districts, and came to the fore after the BJP took it up.

The Number 1 question of the English paper had five fill-in-the-blank sub-questions.

The question asked was, "What are the people of the following countries called? One is done for you." The question had five options on China, Nepal, England, 'Kashmir' and India.

Reacting to this, the BJP attacked the Nitish Kumar government. Sanjay Jaiswal slammed JD(U)-RJD combine and said that they are the supporters of Popular Front of India (PFI).

"I have posted my comment on Facebook on Tuesday and removed it later on to respect the law of India government," he said.

The officials of Bihar believe that Kashmir is a separate country just like China, Nepal, England and India," Jaiswal said.

"Thinking and ideology of Nitish Kumar has become similar to that of Sharjeel Imam. He is desperate to become prime minister of the country and is misleading the children of Class 7 with anti-national questions. The Bihar government will soon ask questions on the PFI agenda of 2047 and its officers will ask the people to avoid highlighting the issue," Jaiswal said.

"This question was asked in Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj districts. I am leaving this question to the people of Bihar to decide where this government is heading," he said.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kashmir

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU