JUST IN
UP CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of migrants killed in J-K
Sourav Ganguly's exit as BCCI president takes political turn in West Bengal
Hair straightening chemicals associated with uterine cancer risk: Study
Temperature dips to 17 degrees Celsius, air quality remains poor in Delhi
Winter is coming: New Covid-19 variants prompt alert for illness season
Subsidy, price controls to delay stake sale of state-run fertiliser firms
Scientists compile Cassini's solar occultation observations of Saturn rings
Minister Anurag Thakur launches special cleanliness drive at Chandni Chowk
Terror absolute "evil", no reason can justify terrorism: UN Chief
PM Modi inaugurates 12th edition of DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sourav Ganguly's exit as BCCI president takes political turn in West Bengal
Business Standard

UP CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families of migrants killed in J-K

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj, killed in Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh government | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj, killed in Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A local "hybrid terrorist" of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack in Shopian district, police said.

A government spokesperson said Adityanath had directed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased workers, identified as Manish and Ramsagar of Danna Purva village in Thatia police station limits.

Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said on Tuesday that the victims had gone to Kashmir two months ago and worked as daily wagers.

They were sleeping in a tin shed with other migrant workers when the terrorists attacked.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said their bodies would be brought to Lucknow by plane after post mortem and taken to their village by road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 13:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU