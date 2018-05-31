Kathua rape case: Minor or not? Fate of juvenile to be decided next week

The fate of the juvenile accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in will be decided next week by the High Court with the Crime Branch moving a petition to contest that he is a minor, officials said on Thursday.

A decision on the petition, which will be heard early next week, will give clarity on whether his case will be heard along with the seven other accused before the district and or continue to be tried by the in

"The police has conducted a thorough probe and also carried out medical tests on the accused. The reports suggest his age to be in the 19-23 age bracket," said a senior of the

He said all the evidence collected in the case was the same for all the accused.

"We cannot make a witness depose twice -- once in and the second time before the The clarity is important," the said.

The case was transferred out of to following a petition moved by the victim's family, which pressed for a fair trial and cited the hostile attitude of the Bar Association that had tried to prevent Crime Branch officials from filing the charge sheet.

On May 7, a three-judge bench comprising and Justices D Y and transferred the case to the district and in Pathankot and directed it to hold in-camera day to day trial.

In its nine-page order, the bench had said, "The juvenile, who is facing the trial, shall be dealt with in accordance with law and he should be given all special care and protection as per the command of the law."



The juvenile had allegedly kidnapped the girl on January 10 on directions of his uncle Sanji Ram, who is the brain behind her abduction and killing.

The minor along with Vishal, son of Sanji Ram, and Deepak Khajuria, alias 'Deepu', had raped her repeatedly for four days before killing her on January 14 and dumping her body in the jungle, the charge sheet said.