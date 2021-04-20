Kejriwal asks Centre's help as some hospitals left with few hours of oxygen

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.
He had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an "emergency".
Kejriwal also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.
Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021
The Delhi government had on Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients
An order issued by the Health Department said the 'Oxygen Audit Committee' will identify areas of wasteful consumption.
The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it said.
