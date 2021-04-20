Uttar Pradesh reports 162 Covid-19 deaths, 29,754 fresh infections

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose by 162, to cross the 10,000-mark on Tuesday while 29,754 fresh cases pushed the tally of infections in the state to over nine lakh, according to a senior official.

The number of recoveries has increased with over 14,391 patients discharged in the past 24 hours.

A total of 6,75,702 people have so far recuperated from the disease in the state leaving 2,23,544 active cases, Additional Chief Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The death toll in the state is now 10,159 while total number of cases are 9,09,405.

Of the total active cases, 1,76,760 are in home isolation, 4,455 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and the rest are admitted in government hospitals, he said.

Prasad said over 3.86 crore samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, which included over two lakh tests on Monday.

About the ongoing COVID vaccination drive, he said a total of 1,09,34,566 doses were administered to people in the state.

