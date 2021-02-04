Kejriwal asks officials to finalise digital health management project soon

-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to finalise theHealth Information Management System (HIMS) project by the middle of this year and start distribution of e-health cards at the earliest.
The chief minister reviewed works related to the HIMS project, e-health card and health helpline, along with Health minister Satyendar Jain and officials of the department.
Apprising the chief ministeron the progress of the project, the Health department officials said the work is being done as per schedule, said a Delhi government statement.
"The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated deadline. He also instructed to ensure that the distribution of the health cards is started at the earliest," it said.
Kejriwal directed the officials to finalise the project by the middle of this year.
With HIMS in place, Delhi will become the only state in the country to have a cloud-based health management system, the statement claimed.
The Health Information Management System will be implemented by August 2021 in all the Delhi government hospitals. It will be expanded to include private hospitals in future.
"All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back end services and processes will be brought under the system," the statement said.
The entire system will be on the cloud and digitised. This will bring all health-related information on one platform and help people in emergency cases, it said.
