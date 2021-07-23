Kenneth Juster named advisor to Global Board of US India Business Council

-
Kenneth Juster, America's former Ambassador to India, has been named as an advisor to the Global Board of the US India Business Council (USIBC).
We are thrilled to welcome Ambassador Juster as an Advisor to our Global Board -- a true proponent of the US-India partnership, who has left an undeniable mark on bilateral relations, USIBC president Nisha Desai Biswal said.
USIBC also announced the addition of Kamal Ahluwalia, president Eightfold AI; Guru Bandekar, Chief Procurement Officer, Global Strategic Sourcing Stanley Black & Decker and Raghu Raghuram, CEO VMware, to its Global Board of Directors, further solidifying the Council's leadership in key sectors.
As the two countries continue to focus on rebuilding economies, we are fortunate to have this set of visionaries guiding us, Biswal, who has earlier served as the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs under the Obama administration, said.
Juster, who was the US envoy to India from 2017 to 2021, in a statement said that the breadth of the US-India relationship has continued to expand over the past few years beyond collaboration in key sectors to a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.
The two countries have a robust partnership, to which the USIBC has made significant contributions. I look forward to being an Advisor to the Global Board to help further strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties. Juster said.
Ahluwalia said that working with the esteemed leaders and organisations in league with the USIBC would make an immediate impact on how advanced technology is used in our daily lives and lifelong careers.
We continue to invest in our make where we sell and buy where we make a strategy to support those who make, shape, build and protect our world. I'm proud to be on the US India Business Council as we work together to advance the Council's advocacy agenda and support India's vision of Make in India' growth strategy, Bandekar said.
As someone with close personal ties to both India and the US, I welcome the opportunity to participate in enhancing the already strong and fruitful relationship between the two countries," noted Raghuram.
