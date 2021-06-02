Kerala Assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free vaccination

-
ALSO READ
India-China disengagement process in eastern Ladakh complete: Rajnath Singh
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
India-Bangladesh relations stand on a different level, says Veena Sikri
Kerala assembly polls: IUML fields woman candidate after 25 years
India participates in first physical meeting of UNSC since December
-
The Kerala Assembly on
Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to all states.
Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, Veena George, moved the resolution in the House as the state reels under acute vaccine shortage.
The resolution also requested the central government for timely distribution of the vaccines.
"In order to fight COVID-19, we need to provide free universal vaccination which will ensure that all sections of the society are protected from the virus," George said.
She noted that the first wave of COVID-19 had weakened the economy and now the country was facing the second wave.
"If we could take necessary steps for speeding up the vaccination, it would help the economy also," she said and urged everyone to join hands to combat the pandemic and ensure universal vaccination.
Setting aside their political differences, the members of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front unanimously backed the resolution after suggesting minor changes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU