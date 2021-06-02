Shops sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs in Pakistan's Karachi

-
-
The Karachi administration sealed over a dozen shops on Tuesday night for not following COVID-19 SOPs.
According to the deputy commissioner, three transport offices and a shop were sealed in Garden for staying open after 6 pm and allowing people inside without masks, reported Samaa TV.
A fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on three offices in Lyari and a shop was sealed. In Arambagh, three people were punished for not wearing masks and an optics shop was sealed.
Six shops, including a supermart, were sealed in DHA's Khadda Market.
It further reported that last month, the Sindh government tightened restrictions after the number of cases in the province rose post-Eid. Shops, malls, and offices are allowed to stay open from 6 am to 6 pm.
Dine-in and dine-out have been banned. Only takeaway and delivery are allowed. The people of Karachi have been instructed not to leave their homes after 8 pm.
The country has reported 1,843 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the tally of infection to 924,667 and 20,930 fatalities, as per the health ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
