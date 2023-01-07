JUST IN
'Bade log hain': Prashant Kishor on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Rule of law fundamental to advancement of democracy: SC judge Maheshwari
Court acquits 9 in 2020 Delhi rioting-arson case on 'benefit of doubt'
Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Karnal, Rahul stops to watch Kabaddi match
Ex-bureaucrats demand action on alleged hate speech by Pragya Thakur
Delhi Police asks all officials to send live location on night duties
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet to be expanded on January 8: Raj Bhavan
Intl Year of Millets helps recognise its health benefits: MoS Muraleedharan
After terror attacks, public outreach programme started in JK's Rajouri
Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi colder than most places in HP, Uttarakhand; 'orange' alert for Sunday
icon-arrow-left
PM stresses on working to improve lives in conference of chief secretaries
Business Standard

Kerala becomes country's first fully digital banking service: CM Vijayan

'I would like to congratulate everyone who worked behind this and declare Kerala as the first fully digital banking state in the country'

Topics
Kerala govt | Banking sector

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared Kerala as the first state in the country to go fully digital in its banking service and said this recognition would boost the state economy.

In an event held here, Vijayan said this achievement was possible due to social interventions through local self-government institutions along with infrastructure development and technological advances in the banking sector.

"I would like to congratulate everyone who worked behind this and declare Kerala as the first fully digital banking state in the country," Vijayan said.

"In order to make the digital services universally accessible, we need to ensure that the digital divide is completely eliminated," he added.

The Chief Minister also said the ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project of the state government, which was almost 90 per cent completed, will reduce the digital divide.

"The K-FON will ensure internet facility to everyone in the state and 17,155 km-long optic fibre cable network has been laid. Once the project gets completed, internet will be available to everyone in the state either for a cheaper price or for free-of-cost," Vijayan said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also pointed out that Kerala received three 'Digital India' awards today for the advancement in the digital sector.

"We received silver medal for Ksheerashree portal, platinum award for Digital Workforce Management System and gold medal for District Administration of Kottayam," Vijayan said.

He also warned the people to remain vigilant about the rise in cyber crimes that may increase in the banking sector with its advancement.

"The government has created an Economic Offences Wing in the state police to tackle such cyber crimes," he added.

State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) convenor S Premkumar, RBI Regional Director Thomas Mathew, NABARD Chief General Manager Gopakumaran Nair G, among others also attended the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala govt

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU