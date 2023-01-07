JUST IN
Business Standard

Aviation Minister Scindia assures speedy action in Air India urinating case

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken inre a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November.

Topics
Jyotiraditya Scindia | Aviation ministry | Air India

Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior (MP) 

MAY 27, 2022** New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (PTI Photo)(

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November.

Delhi Police earlier in the day arrested the accused, Shankar Mishra. The alleged incident took place on an AI flight from New York to Mumbai on November 26 last year.

Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings, Scindia told reporters here without elaborating.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 23:22 IST

