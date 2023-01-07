JUST IN
Court acquits 9 in 2020 Delhi rioting-arson case on 'benefit of doubt'
Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Karnal, Rahul stops to watch Kabaddi match
Ex-bureaucrats demand action on alleged hate speech by Pragya Thakur
Delhi Police asks all officials to send live location on night duties
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet to be expanded on January 8: Raj Bhavan
Intl Year of Millets helps recognise its health benefits: MoS Muraleedharan
After terror attacks, public outreach programme started in JK's Rajouri
Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks
PM GatiShakti maps data layers related to social sector infrastructure
Joshimath: No development required at cost of human life, says plea in SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Karnal, Rahul stops to watch Kabaddi match
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Court acquits 9 in 2020 Delhi rioting-arson case on 'benefit of doubt'

The nine people were accused of being members of an unlawful assembly that committed robbery and arson in a shop in the Chaman Park area here on February 25, 2020

Topics
Delhi-NCR | Communal riots | Communal clashes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi riots
File photo of Delhi riots

A court here on Saturday acquitted nine people accused of rioting and arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, giving them the "benefit of doubt".

The nine people were accused of being members of an unlawful assembly that committed robbery and arson in a shop in the Chaman Park area here on February 25, 2020.

The court observed the sole testimony of the prosecution witness, who was a head constable, cannot be sufficient to assume the accused were part of the mob.

"I find that charges levelled against all the accused persons in this case are not proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them," Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said.

The Gokalpuri police station had registered the case against Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh,Rashid, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvej, Mohd. Faisal and Rashid under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting.

The court said the formation of an unlawful assembly along with rioting and arson committed by the mob was "well established."

It, however, noted that head constable Vipin was the sole witness to prove the identity of the accused persons. But despite knowing the details of the accused, the knowledge about their involvement was not formally recorded till April 7, 2020, the court said.

The court said no explanation was provided for the delay in passing on such crucial information to senior officers.

"Keeping in view such delay in disclosure of vital information being recorded, I find it desirable to apply the test of consistent testimony of more than one witness, in the present case also and applying that test, I hold that sole testimony of prosecution witness 9 (Head Constable Vipin) cannot be sufficient to assume the presence of accused persons herein in the mob," the judge said.

"In such a situation, accused persons are given the benefit of doubt," the judge added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi-NCR

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 22:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU