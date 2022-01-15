Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan leaves for the US for 2-week long treatment

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday left for the United States of America for a two-week long medical treatment.
The CM is accompanied by his wife and personal assistant.
The Chief Minister did not hand over charge to anyone in the ministry.
According to CMO sources, Vijayan will continue to discharge his official duties online.
He will return to the state on January 29.
In 2018, he had undergone treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US.
Vijayan is now going for follow-up treatment.
