PM Narendra Modi praises Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day

(Photo: ANI)

On the occasion of on Saturday, Prime Minister lauded the Indian Army, saying it is known for bravery and professionalism, and words cannot do justice to its invaluable contribution towards national safety.

is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

" personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," the prime minister said.

He added, "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the towards national safety.

