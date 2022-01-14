Industrialist Ratan Tata recalls his meeting with Guns N' Roses star Slash

-
-
Industrialist Ratan Tata, on Friday, took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced meeting Guns N' Roses star Slash.
He posted a picture with the popular guitarist from the hard rock band on Instagram.
"The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N' Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash," Ratan Tata wrote.
Seeing Ratan Tata and Slash together in one frame brought smiles to everyone's faces.
"2 rockstars .... amazing," actor Dino Morea commented.
"Wow. This is too cool," actor Ranveer Singh wrote.
Ratan Tata recently won everyone's hearts with his humble celebrations on his 84th birthday on December 28 last year.
