Kerala court sends PC George to 14 days judicial custody in hate speech row

District court on Thursday sent former MLA PC George to 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Police had arrested George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech.
Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to PC George in another hate speech case at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8.
The arrest was recorded in a case of alleged hate speech against Muslims in Anantapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram on April 30.
On the way to Thiruvananthapuram, he was admitted to the general hospital at Ernakulam as he felt unwell but the journey continued shortly after.
George said, "I haven't done anything that goes against the country. I don't need anyone's vote who is not a patriot. I haven't done anything illegal. I have respect for the law, that's why I am cooperating. I haven't done anything wrong."
Earlier he was booked by Palarivattom police under IPC 153 and 295 A. He delivered the speech in connection with a Saptaha Yajna event at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8.
He was arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police in another case for alleged communal remarks delivered at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan. Fort police had registered a case and arrested him from his house in Punjar. Later he got bail from the court. The high court has directed the Thiruvananthapuram court to hear the speech he had made in Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan and after hearing the speech court canceled his bail.
