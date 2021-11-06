Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh released from jail

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Kerala gold smuggling case: HC to hear bail pleas in NIA case on July 29
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
SC refuses to cancel bail of 12 accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
-
After spending 16 months behind bars, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, was released from jail on Saturday after spending 16 months behind bars.
Earlier on November 2, Kerala High Court granted bail to Suresh in the case registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The bail was granted to her on a Rs 25 Lakhs bail bond and two solvent sureties.
Swapna Suresh, who was arrested by the NIA on July 11, 2020, had been in judicial custody since then.
The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.
It is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU