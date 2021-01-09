Kerala govt permits reopening of spas, ayurvedic resorts after months

-
ALSO READ
124,000 beds added to 1,426 hospitals in Kerala: CM Vijayan to PM Modi
Kerala revises containment zone norms, CM inaugurates 102 Health Centres
Kerala's Ayurveda hospitals expect 2021 to bring back medical tourists
No shortage of medical oxygen for hospitals in Punjab: Health Minister
Punjab revises health services fee in govt hospitals, draws flak from Oppn
-
The spas, ayurvedic
resorts and other such facilities in Kerala, which were closed months ago due to COVID-19 pandemic, are all set to welcome visitors again as the state government has issued orders for reopening them by adhering to safety norms.
The spas and ayurvedic resorts used to welcome a large number of tourists both domestic and international holidayers in the southern state, popularly known as the God's own country, every year.
The state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the order was issued to reopen the spas and Ayurvedic resorts in the state which were closed in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus.
"Such institutions can be opened fully in compliancewith the COVID protocols. They must also take all precautions to ensure hygiene and safety," he said.
The existing government guidelines regarding the functioning of the tourism sector, issued in the wake of the COVID-19 surge, should be fully complied with by the concerned resorts and spas, the minister added.
After managing to flatten the Covid-19 curve within months of reporting the country's first coronavirus case last year, Kerala is now grappling with a sharp surge in its daily infections, prompting the Centre to send a high-level team to assist it.
However, the state government has maintained that the "high numbers" are a result of robust surveillance and reporting system, while pointing to its low fatality rate.
Kerala on Friday reported 5,142 new positive cases and 23 deaths taking the total affected in the southern state to 8,01,075 and the toll to 3,257.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU