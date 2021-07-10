Kerala: IMD issues red and orange alerts for today in various districts

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red and orange alerts for various districts of Kerala.
For Saturday, the IMD has issued a Red alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Kasargod districts. It issued an Orange alert for the districts Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.
The department has also issued a Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alapuzha districts.
The IMD, for Sunday has issued an Orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts, while it issued a Yellow alert for the districts Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.
An Orange alert has been issued for July 12 in the Kannur and Kasargod districts.
The IMD had issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala yesterday.
