West coast to see increase in rainfall activity from July 9: IMD

As models forecast a revival of the Southwest Monsoon after a break, the intensity of rainfall over the west coast is likely to increase from July 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease over northeast India by July 9.
"Due to the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon over the Arabian Sea, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast from July 9. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe from July 9 onwards," the IMD said.
At the same time, due to a revival of the Southwest Monsoon from July 8, the rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease over northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) from July 9, it added.
The moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8.
It is likely to spread to northwest India, covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10. Accordingly, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10.
After reaching parts of north India, the monsoon took a break and did not advance further. It is yet to cover parts of west Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.
Scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh) and isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 8.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand from July 8, over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from July 9 and over east Rajasthan from July 10 onwards, the IMD said.
