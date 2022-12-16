JUST IN
Business Standard

Kerala official suspended over derogatory remark against defence personnel

An official attached to Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, (Supplyco), has been suspended for making an "objectionable" remark against the defence personnel

Topics
Kerala | defence sector | Kerala Assembly

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

illustration by Binay Sinha
Representative Image | Illustration: Binay Sinha

An official attached to Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, (Supplyco), has been suspended for making an "objectionable" remark against the defence personnel.

Sujoy Kumar was placed under suspension for likening the defence personnel to dogs while reacting to a social media post.

The post, shared last month, had gone viral evoking sharp criticism and cries for strict action against him. The department then launched a probe into the incident.

Supplyco is a government company which does timely interventions in the retail market to control prices of essential commodities.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:33 IST

