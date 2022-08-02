Kerala rains: Authorities suspect landslide in forest; people cautioned

The disaster management authorities on Tuesday advised the citizens to be cautious as they suspected a landslide in the Kannavam forest in Kerala's Kannur district.

After the incessant rainfall in Kerala, water from the mountains in the forest gushed up in Nedumpoil town in Kannur district, following which Kanjirapuzha and Nellanikal rivers are overflowing, hence the administration suspected a landslide in the forest.

According to the reports, four families in the Chekyeri colony near the border area of the forest were stranded, and are being tried to be shifted via the fire personnel.

The traffic in Nedumpoil town was also disrupted as the logged water blocked the Kuthuparamba-Wayanad road.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday briefed the media persons about six deaths in due to heavy downpours and further urged the people to be vigilant following the Red and Orange alerts in several parts of the state.

Briefing reporters, Vijayan said, "We are expecting more than 200 mm rain within 24 hours. If it continues for days it will be difficult. There is a Red alert in seven districts and an Orange alert in two districts."

Speaking further, Vijayan had said, "Very heavy rainfall alert in southern districts of . Six deaths have been reported in due to rain. One person is missing. Five houses were destroyed in rain. 55 houses were partially destroyed."

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has prepared a United emergency cell of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forces emergency control room at the Kerala State disaster management authority office. He added that the state government will open control rooms in all taluks.

As per the CM, NDRF teams were deployed in Idukki, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Wayanad districts and more will reach Kerala, soon.

Amid heavy rains lashing parts of Kerala in the past few weeks, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram for two days.

In view of IMD issuing a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and Tuesday, district collector Geromic George declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for Tuesday. However, exams will be conducted as per schedule.

Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts are experiencing heavy rains. Water levels in rivers are rising in many places. Many streams overflowed.Earlier in the month of July, the Kannur and Kasargod districts witnessed heavy showers with the rivers of Kasargod overflowing.

Several houses in Kannur collapsed and got partially damaged due to the inundation of rainwater inside. One family had to be shifted from the Payannur municipality due to the overflow.

The water levels of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakkad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayathripuzha (Thrissur) rivers have reached the warning level.

