Kerala records 21,116 new coronavirus cases, 197 additional deaths

Kerala on Thursday logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37,46,121, as the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths.
In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 16.15 per cent. So far, 2.99 crore samples have been tested, it said. As many as 19,296 people have been cured of the infection since Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 35,67,492 and the number of active cases to 1,79,303, a state government release said. Among districts, Thrissur led the fray with 2873 followed by Malappuram 2824, Ernakulam 2527, Kozhikode 2401, Palakkad 1948, Kollam 1418, Kannur 1370, Alappuzha 1319, Thiruvananthapuram 955 and Kottayam 925. Of the new cases, 115 are health workers, 102 had come from outside the state and 19,954 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 945 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,99,903 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,72,523 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,380 in hospitals.
