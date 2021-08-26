Kerala records over 30,000 Covid-19 cases for second day running

-
Kerala posted 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second consecutive day it reported more than 30,000, and 162 deaths which pushed the total infection count in the state to 39.13 lakh and the toll to 20,134.
According to the central government, 58.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala. On Wednesday, the state recorded 31,445 fresh cases, which was 68.11 per cent of the national total -- 46,164 -- of new infections in the last 24 hours. As many as 18,997 people have been cured of the infection since Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 37,11,625 and the number of active cases to 1,81,209, a state government release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,66,397 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 18.03 per cent. So far, 3.07 crore samples have been tested, it said. Among districts of the state, Ernakulam continued to record the highest numbers with 3,872 followed by Kozhikode 3,461, Thrissur 3,157, Malappuram 2,985, Kollam 2,619, Palakkad 2,261, Thiruvananthapuram 1,996, Kottayam 1,992, Kannur 1,939, Alappuzha 1,741, Pathanamthitta 1,380, Wayanad 1,161 and Idukki 900. Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 128 from outside the state and 28,650 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,195 cases, the release said. There are currently 4,87,246 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,59,821 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,425 in hospitals.
