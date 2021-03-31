Kerala reports 2,653 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in a single day

logged 2,653 fresh



COVID-19 cases, including 17 health workers, and 15 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 11.24 lakh and the toll to 4,621.

As many as 2,039 were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,94,404,



A total of 49,427 samples were examined on Wednesday, taking the overall number to 1,31,58,864, health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

The test positivity rate stood at 5.37 per cent



Among the districts, Kannur reported the highest number of 416 cases, followed by Kozhikode with 398 and Ernakulam with 316.

"Out of those infected today, 122 reached the state from outside while 2,331 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 183 are yet to be traced.

Seventeen health workers are also among the infected," she said



Currently 25,249 people are under treatment in the state.

The minister said 1,35,075 people are under observation, out of which 4,018 are in isolationwards of various hospitals.

Eleven regions were added to the list of hot spots and none removed, taking the total number in th state to 364.

