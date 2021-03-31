Kerala reports 2,653 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in a single day

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Infection rate highest in Kerala currently
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Poland President Andrzej Duda tests positive
World Coronavirus Dispatch: WHO findings seen as a win for China
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The pandemic forced countries to look inward
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Relatives of victims to sue Italian politicians
-
Kerala logged 2,653 fresh
COVID-19 cases, including 17 health workers, and 15 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 11.24 lakh and the toll to 4,621.
As many as 2,039 were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,94,404,
A total of 49,427 samples were examined on Wednesday, taking the overall number to 1,31,58,864, health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.
The test positivity rate stood at 5.37 per cent
Among the districts, Kannur reported the highest number of 416 cases, followed by Kozhikode with 398 and Ernakulam with 316.
"Out of those infected today, 122 reached the state from outside while 2,331 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 183 are yet to be traced.
Seventeen health workers are also among the infected," she said
Currently 25,249 people are under treatment in the state.
The minister said 1,35,075 people are under observation, out of which 4,018 are in isolationwards of various hospitals.
Eleven regions were added to the list of hot spots and none removed, taking the total number in th state to 364.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU