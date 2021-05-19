Kerala reports 32,762 new coronavirus cases, 112 deaths on May 19

: registered



32,762 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection count to 22,03,413, while the toll mounted to 6,724 with 112 more deaths, the state government said.

As many as 48,413 persons have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 18,94,518, while 3,31,860 are undergoing treatment for the infection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

In the last 24 hours,1,40,545 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.3 per cent.

So far 1,82,89,940 samples have been tested.

Ernakulam reported 4,282 cases, the highest, followed by Malappuram 4,212. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 104 are health workers, 218 had come from outside the state and 30,432 were infected through contact.

As many as 10,05,084 persons are under quarantine, including 40,199 in hospitals.

