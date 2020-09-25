Kerala reports highest one day spike of 6,477 Covid-19 cases, toll at 635

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Importance of Covid-19 drug, current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests
-
Kerala recorded the
single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 1,59,933.
Twenty two deaths took the toll to 635.
The state had on Thursday reported 6,324 cases and 21 deaths.
As the state government increased the sample testing in the last 24 hours to 56,057, the positive cases touched 6,477.
"Out of those infected today, 58 are from abroad, 198 are from other states and 5,418 got the disease from their contacts.
The sources of infection of 713 are yet to be confirmed.
Eighty health workers are among those infected," health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.
Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum of 814 cases, followed by Malappuram with 784, while Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur each reported over 600 cases.
Kollam and Alappuzha each had over 550 cases and Kannur and Palakkad, 419 each.
The least number of cases, 74, was recorded in Wayanad.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,481 people were discharged today after testing negative for the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 1,11,331, the minister said.
At least 2,15,691 persons are under observation, out of whom 27,426 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
While 12 regions were classified as hot spots, 14 were removed from the list and currently there are 652 hot spots in the state.
The highest number of cases recorded today was in Thiruvananthapuram district with 8,842, followed by Kozhikode with 5,146 Ernakulam 5,031 and Kollam 4,001.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU