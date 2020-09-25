UP records 4,519 new Covid-19 cases, 84 deaths; state tally at 378,533

-
Uttar Pradesh reported 4,519 fresh coronavirus cases and 84 deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,78,533, officials said.
The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 5,450 in the state, they said.
"As many as 4,519 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. While 3,13,686 patients have so far been discharged, the number of active cases in the state stands at 59,397, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.
The death toll due to the infection has risen to 5,450," he said.
As per the data provided by the officer, the state's infection rally stands at 3,78,533.
For the past eight days, the number of fresh cases is less than the number of people discharged after treatment, Prasad said, adding that 6,075 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours.
The state's recovery rate is rising and currently stands at 82.86 per cent, he said.
Of the 59,397 active cases, 30,371 are under home isolation, he said.
The official said over 1.64 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and since the pandemic outbreak, more than 93.10 lakh samples have been tested in the state.
He said the R-value of the state is 0.91, which is below the national average.
R-value is a measure of the number of people infected on an average by an already infected person.
Till Thursday, Lucknow had recorded 644 COVID-19 deaths, the maximum in the state. Kanpur comes a close second with 622 deaths, followed by 260 deaths in Allahabad and 235 deaths in Varanasi, according to an official bulletin.
